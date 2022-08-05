A group of the members of Self Help Group in J-K's Rajouri (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Amid the rising demands for the national flags in the country, the members of a Self Help Group (SHG) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri cover long distances on foot to reach their centre and meet the demand for Tiranga on the occasion of Independence Day and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

These women have their centre in a remoter and hilly area of Dhalodi village of Budhal block in Rajouri.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India's Independence.

The common citizens, politicians and soldiers are jointly campaigning to show patriotism towards the country.

In Kupwara, the councillor of Ward 4 Lateef Ahmad hoisted the National Flag at his residence to mark the celebrations.

People in the Kashmir Valley are willingly and enthusiastically hoisting flags at their buildings - be it homes, hotels or restaurants.

The Tricolour is also flying high in many public places like Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Kokila Chowk in Kishtwar.

In Pulwama, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has gained momentum as students, besides taking an active part in essay, painting and singing competitions, are also participating in Tiranga rallies in all educational institutions in the district.

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, people of the Anantnag district have also started hoisting tricolor on rooftops of their houses.

"The locals are very happy and are in a positive mood for this campaign", said a local resident.The Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and the Army also joined the campaign by hoisting the national flag at their posts and office buildings.

In a tweet, BSF Kashmir said, "Participation of @BSF_Kashmir in #HarGharTiranga campaign with the celebration of the 75th year of independence for a commitment to nation-building".

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in association with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) on Thursday installed a 72-feet-high national flag at ITBP Academy near Nag Mandir, dedicating it to the martyrs of the freedom struggle by ITBP and FFI and also for spreading awareness of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

This year, the Centre is celebrating 75 years of Independence with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 31) called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the national flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 2 said that the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme is a message to the world that every citizen of India is united to take forward India's journey of development, prosperity, security and culture. (ANI)

