Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day National Executive Meeting set to begin in Hyderabad, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Saturday elaborated on the party's plans of reaching out to maximum people and said a Har-Ghar-Tiranga program will be launched soon.

"Most important is the Azaadi ka Amrit program and how to take it to people. Other than that a har-ghar-tiranga program will be launched which we hope will become the biggest campaign. We want to take it to 20 crore people," said Raje while addressing the media.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Spent Rs 3,960 Crore Per Year on Rail Works in Gujarat, Six Times More Than UPA’s Rs 590 Crore, Says Amit Shah.

The program envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the program is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tri-colour.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Will Not Celebrate Floor Test Win', Says Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar.

Raje also highlighted that efforts are being made for the welfare of the poor and spread Mann ki Baat.

"Economy and welfare of poor to be topics of focus. Each booth needs 200 active workers. We would prepare WhatsApp groups that include grassroots workers. We will discuss how to spread Mann ki Baat talks, how to prepare 'panna pramukh'," she added.

Stressing on the party's aim of reaching the maximum people throughout the nation she said, "We discussed how to reach our 30 crore beneficiaries. It was also decided that whichever state we hold a meeting in, we need to put out a statement about the state, work done there, work required to be done."

Her remarks came ahead of the two-day National Executive meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad starting today where the BJP is expected to mull over two proposals which include the political as well as economic agenda of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the Bhartiya Janata party's National Executive meeting.

PM Modi informed about his arrival on a micro-blogging site and said a wide range of issues would be discussed.

"Landed in the dynamic city of Hyderabad to take part in the @BJP4India National Executive Meeting. During this meeting we will discuss a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening the Party," tweeted the Prime Minister.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.In his speech and then BJP national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

On Sunday afternoon the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)