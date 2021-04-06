New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually inaugurated a flyover at Narela in north Delhi on Tuesday.

The flyover is in sync with the plan to decongest Delhi and "put special emphasis on the development of Narela", the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) said.

The overbridge will provide smooth connectivity between the densely-populated Narela and Bawana, which are upcoming residential, as well as industrial hubs in northwest Delhi, it said.

The railway crossing used to act as a bottleneck in the area. Over 150 trains pass through this busy crossing everyday, leaving very little time for opening of the gate. About 80,000 cars ply through the site daily, making it one of the busiest railway crossings, it said.

The length of the flyover is 1,680 metres and built at a cost of Rs 389 crore, with 80 per cent of the funding from the Urban Development Fund and 20 per cent by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The overbridge has two separate carriageways of 25.5 metres each, consisting of three lane carriageways, a dedicated bus lane, cycle track, utility corridor and footpath.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal and North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and DDA vice chairperson Anurag Jain were also present in the event. PTI

