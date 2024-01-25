New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri today inaugurated ONGC's state-of-the-art digital corporate visualisation centre named 'ONGC DARPAN' in New Delhi.

This first-of-its-kind digital hub in India will enable central monitoring of ONGC's oil and gas wells and drilling units (including offshore) on a real-time basis. The state-of-the-art monitoring will help in reducing human intervention and downtime, optimising operations, and facilitating predictive maintenance.

The inauguration was attended by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); and Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and CEO, ONGC.

Hardeep Puri also attended the 'Energy Startups: Driving the Energy Future' meet, where he applauded ONGC employees over the commencement of production.

The minister said, "First oil production commenced from the complex and difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of the Bay of Bengal. Peak production is 45,000 barrels per day and over 10 mmscmd of gas per day," he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the "production of both oil and gas would be higher."

ONGC Director (Production) Pankaj Kumar showed the minister the remote monitoring of production wells in real-time in ONGC Darpan.

The 'First Oil' from the deep-water KG-DWN-98/2 block in the Bay of Bengal has commenced production on January 7. (ANI)

