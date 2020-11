New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav were among 10 candidates elected unopposed to in the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Puri and Yadav, BJP candidates Neeraj Shekhar and Arun Singh have also been re-elected to the upper House of Parliament.

BJP leader Naresh Bansal was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand.

While eight of the elected members in Uttar Pradesh belong to BJP, one each is from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

BSP's Ramji Gautam has been elected to the upper House.

The ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh who are retiring on November 25 include three from BJP -- Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar, four from SP - Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ram Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan, two from BSP -- Rajaram and Veer Singh, and PL Punia of the Congress.

Congress leader Raj Babbar is retiring as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand. (ANI)

