Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited the historic Gurdwara Sahibs by the serene Saryu River in Brahmakund, Ayodhya, on Monday. He offered prayers and reflected on the deep-rooted ties between Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism.

"I had the good fortune to pay obeisance and seek blessings at the historic Gurdwara Sahibs by the serene Saryu river in Brahmakund, Ayodhyadham," he posted on X.

Emphasizing the spiritual significance of Ayodhya, he wrote, "Ayodhyadham, the sacred meeting ground of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism. The holy land blessed by Prabhu Shri Ram and three Sikh Guru Sahibs - the holy Udaasi of the founder of Sikh faith Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj in 1510-11 AD, 9th Guru Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji in 1668 and our Dasham Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1672."

He also quoted the philosophy on which Khalsa Panth was founded in hindi.

Speaking about the confluence of faiths and historical unity, he said, "The Gurdwara Sahibs in the holy dham reflect the confluence of faiths, the strong ties between Sikhism and Hinduism dating back to medieval times and how the two have stood by each other to battle the invaders."

In his post, he further recalled an important historical event: "In 1697, when the invading Mughal army under Aurangazeb attacked the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji sent a battalion of 400 Nihang Sikhs to fight shoulder to shoulder with the Aghoris in a fierce battle."

Highlighting the significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's visit to Ayodhya, he noted, "Such was the importance of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Udaasi, that during the long legal battle which ultimately led to the construction of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, one of the judges said that 'The visit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in 1510-11 A.D. to have darshan of Lord Ram's birthplace does support the faith and belief of the Hindus.'" (ANI)

