Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday asked senior officials to take steps so that pilgrims, who will come for the first holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday, are showered with flowers through helicopters.

"Following the necessary precautions, it should be ensured that the pilgrims coming to the Kumbh do not face any kind of trouble. The visitors should take a holy bath in the Ganga conveniently. Grandeur of the Kumbh must be ensured. Pilgrims, who will come to first holy bath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, should be showered with flowers by helicopters," he said.

The Chief Minister, who took oath on Wednesday, asked officials to work to their full potential. "All of us together have to take the state towards development. Public representatives and officials have an important role in it. Officials should work with their full potential. All of us should discharge our responsibilities with full devotion," he said. (ANI)

