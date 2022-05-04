Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): During his visit to the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited Patanjali Research Institute where he praised the management for their work on traditional forms of medicines.

"I got the opportunity to visit Patanjali Research Institute. The rebirth of our traditional forms of medicines is being done here," Piyush Goyal said to ANI.

He further added that "India is recognised in the world for its joint technology solutions of new medical science and traditional medicines."

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Goyal also visited Har Ki Pauri to attend Ganga Aarti.

"It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to come to the holy city of Haridwar and attend the aarti of Maa Ganga. I feel re-energised after attending the Aarti. I prayed for happiness, peace, prosperity, and healthy life for all the countrymen from the Goddess Ganga," he tweeted. (ANI)

