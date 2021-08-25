Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): Amid the fresh turmoil in Punjab Congress, AICC in-charge of the state Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that the party had an idea of turning up of possible issues after the organisation changes in the state unit. However, he said that Congress will look into the matter and find a solution.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "This thing happens in the party. When we brought in changes in the PCC, we had an idea about possible issues that may turn up. We will find a solution. Everyone trusts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. But suddenly what has happened, why a large number of MLAs are disappointed. We will look into the matter and try to resolve it."

Meanwhile, a meeting between Rawat and a delegation of Punjab Congress leaders including ministers and MLAs is underway at his residence in Dehradun to discuss the alleged "incompetency" of Amarinder Singh in tackling various issues in Punjab.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders expressed their resentment over Amarinder Singh to party high command. They demanded the removal of him as chief minister citing his working style is harming the party and the state.

Amarinder Singh on August 11 had raised his concerns in front of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi regarding the statements made by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after his appointment to the post.

Sidhu was appointed as president of the party's Punjab unit last month ahead of Assembly elections due next year. His appointment came after months of infighting in the state unit as the former cricketer had openly rebelled against Amarinder Singh's government over several issues.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)

