Dehradun, Mar 6 (PTI) Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday pulled an auto-rickshaw with a rope from the Congress Bhawan here to Gandhi Park in protest against the hike in prices of fuel and LPG cylinder.

A large number of supporters followed the Congress leader up to Gandhi Park.

After reaching Gandhi Park, Rawat addressed the gathering with a LPG cylinder on his shoulder.

"In the past three months, the price of LPG cylinders had shot up by Rs 250 while the prices of petrol and diesel have seen an unprecedented rise. The Centre has earned Rs 21 lakh crore in the past six years out of petroleum products alone. No one knows where all that money went. The economy lies in a shambles," Rawat said addressing the gathering.

He asked party workers not to rest and go from village to village, creating awareness among people until diesel, petrol and LPG cylinder prices come down.

