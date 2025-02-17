Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami announced his resignation from the position on Monday, following the controversial removal of Giani Harpreet Singh from the post of Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami addressed the decision to remove Giani Harpreet Singh: "Earlier, the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee sacked Giani Harpreet Singh from the post of Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar. I have always been dedicated to Sri Akal Takht Sahib and will always be."

Dhami also referred to a social media message from Giani Raghbir Singh, who condemned the sacking of Giani Harpreet Singh as "extremely condemnable and unfortunate." Reflecting on the controversy, Dhami expressed his decision to take moral responsibility for the situation: "Taking moral responsibility, I resign from the post of the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee."

On February 10, the SGPC dismissed Giani Harpreet Singh from his position as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. This decision was the result of internal conflicts, disciplinary actions, and allegations of inaction during key moments in Sikh affairs. His removal has sparked controversy within the Sikh community, with many questioning the motives behind the decision.

The controversy began in December 2024, when Giani Harpreet Singh, along with four other high priests, issued religious punishments against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders. This was related to their actions during the 2007-2017 SAD government in Punjab. The move created tension between the SGPC, traditionally aligned with SAD, and the Jathedars. As a result, on December 19, 2024, the SGPC suspended Giani Harpreet Singh for 15 days and formed a sub-committee to investigate allegations against him. Reports suggested that the investigation focused on personal disputes, as well as his perceived inaction during key incidents such as Amritpal Singh's 2023 siege of the Ajnala police station, where a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib was taken inside the station. (ANI)

