New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed his gratitude towards Rotary International and its members for contributions worth Rs 200 crore in India's fight against COVID-19. He also lauded that Rotarians contributed one billion dollars for eradication of polio from the whole world.

He said this while presiding over the virtual ceremony to appoint Dr Ganesh Mani, as the new President at Rotary Club in Delhi. Dr Vardhan narrated his experience with the rotary since 1994.

Dr Mani was awarded Padma Shri in 2013 as recognition of 20,000 cardiac surgeries in India. He also performed around 100 free heart surgeries for poor children under Gift of Life Mission of Rotary.

"I still remember the wholehearted contribution of the rotary international in the success of the polio eradication movement. Rotary volunteers came to help us when we planned and dreamt about polio eradication and we were plagued by plague before 2nd October 1994," said Dr Vardhan.

All the Rotarians got up early to reach in their own vehicles at the regional vaccine stores to collect vaccine carriers of polio drops at -20 degree Celsius and delivered the same at 4000 polio booths across the city, he said.

The union health minister also expressed his gratitude toward Rotarians for their contributions worth Rs 200 crore in India's fight against Covid-19 by making a donation and providing COVID related equipment.

He also lauded the contribution of Rotarians in water and sanitation related activities in schools, supporting Thalassemia affected children and adults through Rotary blood banks and in prevention and management of cancer.

Harsh Vardhan also visited the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur today. (ANI)

