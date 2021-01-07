New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): As the country prepares for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, Dr Harsh Vardhan Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare will be visiting Tamil Nadu on Friday to oversee the dry run drill for vaccination.

Harsh Vardhan will personally review the preparedness and oversee the dry run operations at the scheduled sites, according to an official release by the Government of India. A massive countrywide mock drill to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccination is being conducted tomorrow at 736 districts across 33 States/Union Territories.

The Union Health Minister will visit the site of the sessions at Government General Hospital, Chennai followed by the one at Government Omandurar Hospital, Chennai.

"In the afternoon Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit the private vaccination centre in Apollo Hospital, Chennai after a brief visit to the General Medical Store Depot (GMSD) in Periamedu. This is one of the four national vaccine storage facilities, the other three at Mumbai, Kolkata and Karnal," the release further said.

Thereafter, Harsh Vardhan will visit the vaccination Centre at Chengalpattu. He will be visiting the Hindustan Bio-Tech Ltd. Campus at Chengalpattu after concluding his supervision at these sites.

The first dry run of the vaccination drive took place across 125 districts covering all States/UTs on January 2. It was conducted to familiarise the state, district, block, and hospital-level officers on all aspects of the COVID-19 rollout.The dry run was aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in a field environment for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)