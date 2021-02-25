Kohima, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday visited Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research located in Dimapur and interacted with the health officials and staff.

He also made a trip to the health and wellness centre at Naga United village.

Vardhan will lay the foundation stone of Nagaland's second medical college at district hospital of Mon district on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues.

The union health minister would pay a visit to the ongoing construction site of medical college and district hospital Kohima on Saturday before returning to Delhi.

He arrived at Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, on a three-day official visit to the state Thursday.

