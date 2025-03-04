Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Baba Mahakaleshwar's world-renowned Bhasma Aarti is considered divine and mystical. Devotees from far and wide gather at the Mahakal temple to witness the sacred ritual performed during the Brahma Muhurta and seek blessings from Baba Mahakal.

On this occasion, Sadhvi Harsha Richhariya attended the Bhasma Aarti and experienced the divine atmosphere while seated in the Nandi Mandapam. Immersed in devotion, she prayed to Baba Mahakaleshwar for his continued blessings.

Sharing her experience of visiting the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, she said, "This is my second visit for darshan after returning from Prayagraj. It is an indescribable experience in itself. Attending the Bhasma Aarti again feels truly special. Nothing happens without Mahadev's grace."

The devotees also started queueing up in the early morning to seek Lord Shiva's blessings at the temple and participated in a special 'Bhasma Aarti'.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled.

According to the temple priest, Baba Mahakal's doors were opened in the Brahma Muhurta following tradition. After that, Lord Mahakal performed a holy bath with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood.

After that, unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid the beating of drums and blowing of Shankh (conch shells).

Besides, it is believed that the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal in the month of Shravan has all his sufferings removed and all his wishes are fulfilled.

Located in the ancient city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the temple is situated on the side of the River Shipra. (ANI)

