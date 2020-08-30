Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday wrote to her ministerial colleague Thawar Chand Gehlot, urging him to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam in Punjab.

However, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that she has no locus standi in the matter and is merely trying to "mislead the people of Punjab".

He termed her comments on the alleged scholarship scam "as nothing more than the rantings of a frivolous politician".

A probe by Additional Chief Secretary Kripa Shankar Saroj into the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students discovered a Rs 55.71-crore scam.

Saroj submitted a report to the chief secretary in which he indicted minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and some officials for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 55 crore to the state exchequer in the distribution of scholarship amounts.

According to the report, records pertaining to Rs 39 crore were found “missing” while a sum of Rs 16.91 crore was paid to such institutions against which the “audit teams had recommended a recovery".

"Have written to Union minister@TCGehlot Ji to recommend a #CBI probe into the Rs 63 crore SC scholarship #scam engineered by Punjab SC/BC welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot,” Harsimrat, who is Union Minister of Food Processing, said in a tweet.

Gehlot is the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kaur, a Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda, said, "This probe must recover the funds so that they could be disbursed to genuine beneficiaries."

Earlier in the day, opposition AAP and SAD in Punjab had also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh said, "She (Harsimrat Kaur Badal) is the habit of demanding a CBI probe into any and every case, thus further undermining the agency's special status, which had already taken a beating under the BJP-led NDA government."

Coming out strongly against her, the chief minister said, "Instead of using her position as a minister in the Union Cabinet to further Punjab's interests, Harsimrat spent all her time bending backwards to please her political masters in the NDA alliance at the cost of the welfare of the people of the state."

Amarinder Singh said she has no locus standi in the matter and is merely trying to "mislead the people of Punjab with her political stunts and motivated statements”.

"Not only did her demand for CBI investigation into the alleged scholarship scam expose her total lack of trust in the highly competent and professional police force and administration of the state, it was also against India's legal and judicial principles, which empowered only the state government to seek a CBI probe where it deemed necessary,” he said in a statement.

The chief minister alleged that the central agency has "failed to solve even a single of the four cases of targeted killings, including that of RSS leader Brigadier (Retd) Jagdish Kumar Gagneja, that were handed over to them by the previous Akali regime".

He lashed out at Harsimrat Kaur Badal for allegedly letting down the Sikh community in the sacrilege cases, "by first transferring the cases to the central agency and then manipulating it to file closure reports without even making a pretense of solving them".

"It is eventually left to the Punjab Police to solve these cases, and the force is doing an excellent job of it, with even some senior police officials taken into custody for their involvement,” he said.

"Even now, the CBI is trying to scuttle the probe in the sacrilege cases, apparently at the behest of the BJP-led central government, on whose diktats the agency seemed to be operating,” Amarinder Singh alleged.

