Panchkula (Haryana) [India], June 6 (ANI): One person was killed and another injured in a firing incident outside a mall in Haryana's Panchkula late on Thursday night, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Sonu Nolta.

"At around 10.45 pm, we received information that a firing incident took place. Upon reaching the spot, we came to know that two persons named Sonu Nolta and one other person were shot at by some miscreants. Sonu Nolta has died in the incident. The other person is out of danger... Some people have taken responsibility, we are investigating it further..." DCP Gupta told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a separate tragic incident in Panchkula occurred earlier on May 27, when seven members of a family from Dehradun were found dead inside a car parked in Sector 27.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Mittal (42), his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son. All seven bodies were found inside a locked car parked on the roadside, outside a house in the residential area.

Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP Law and Order Amit Dahiya immediately reached the location and began an investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Panchkula, Himadri Kaushik, said, "We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they are all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead. Prima facie, it looks like a matter of suicide. All the investigating officers are at the spot...All of the deceased are family members..."

The police recovered a suicide note from the car. However, the full contents of the note were not disclosed.

According to the police, the family appeared to be under immense financial pressure, which could have driven them to suicide.

As per the preliminary investigation, the family consumed poison in a suspected case of mass suicide, possibly driven by heavy debt and financial distress.

Sources said Praveen Mittal and his family had travelled from Dehradun to attend a Hanuman Katha event organised by Bageshwar Dham. The event had recently concluded, and the family was reportedly returning to Dehradun when they took the extreme step.

A forensic team collected evidence from the scene. All seven bodies were taken to local private hospital mortuaries for postmortem examinations, which are expected to help confirm the cause of death and support the ongoing investigation. (ANI)

