Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a village school in Haryana's Rewari district by a group of boys, who also filmed the act on their mobile phones, police said on Wednesday.

Barring one, all accused are minor, police said.

They said some of the accused filmed the act and circulated the video locally, which reached the victim's father, who lodged a complaint.

Police said the school was closed due to summer holidays and children, including the girl, were playing there when the incident took place on May 24.

Seven minor boys and an 18-year-old were involved in the incident, Rewari's Deputy Superintendent of Police Hansraj told reporters.

An official at the women police station said while some of the accused have been booked on the rape charge, others are accused of making a video on their mobile phones.

The minor boys accused in the incident are aged 10 to 15, she said.

“The girl did not narrate the incident at home but when the video reached her father, he lodged a complaint on Tuesday and we immediately registered an FIR,” the DSP said.

He said the minors involved in the act have been sent to an observation home while the 18-year-old accused has been arrested.

“The child was playing in the school compound close to her home. The accused took her inside and committed the crime,” the DSP said, adding further investigation was under way.

