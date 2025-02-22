Gurugram (Haryana) [india], February 22 (ANI): The 15th All India Police Commando Competition culminated today with a grand closing ceremony at the CRPF Group Centre, Gurugram. Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau, and Chairman, All India Police Sports Control Board, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Welcoming Deka, G.P. Singh, Director General, CRPF, highlighted the significance of the competition in fostering excellence, endurance, and tactical prowess among India's elite commandos. He emphasized the importance of applying commando skills to real-life situations and congratulated the winning teams and participants for their remarkable performances."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Cancer Hospital in Chhatapur on February 23.

According to the release, the competition, which commenced on 10 February 2025, witnessed fierce competition among the best commando units in the country. Maharashtra Police emerged as the overall champions, while BSF and ITBP secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively. In the standalone sniper competition, NSG clinched the Gold, with Maharashtra and Rajasthan securing Silver and Bronze.

The release noted that Tapan Kumar Deka presented the coveted trophies to the winners .

Also Read | Delhi Cabinet Meet: CM Rekha Gupta, Ministers Hold Meeting With Officers; Discuss Budget, Mahila Samriddhi Yojna.

The release noted that while addressing the participants, Tapan Kumar Deka described a commando as the shield of the citizens and the nation. He emphasized that extreme hard work and steadfast dedication are what make a true commando. Acknowledging their exceptional skills, resilience, and commitment to national security, he commended CRPF and the All India Police Sports Control Board for successfully organizing the event. He also congratulated the winning teams for their outstanding performances and lauded all participating commandos for their dedication and efforts. He then officially announced the conclusion of the 15th All India Police Commando Competition.

"This year, 21 teams--comprising 663 personnel, including 44 gazetted officers from Central Armed Police Forces and State Police--competed in one of the most gruelling tests of physical and tactical excellence. The previous edition, hosted in Visakhapatnam, saw Andhra Pradesh Commandos claim the title, while the 2023 competition was organized by the National Security Guard (NSG). This edition marked the first time CRPF hosted the prestigious event," stated the release.

Designed to rigorously assess commandos across multiple dimensions of combat preparedness, the competition showcased the highest standards of endurance, agility, and tactical acumen. The event stood as a testament to the relentless dedication and operational excellence of India's security forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)