Chandigarh, Jun 15 (PTI) The Haryana traffic police issued 3,176 challans for lane driving violation between June 5 and June 12 under a special campaign, Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

Besides, 258 challans were also issued for underage driving during the campaign.

Vij said a total of 3,434 challans were issued during this campaign for various traffic violations, according to an official statement.

Giving the district-wise details, the home minister said in Ambala, 609 commuters were challaned for lane driving violation and 44 for underage driving.

In Sirsa district, 123 challans were issued for lane driving violation and 14 for underage driving.

Eleven people were fined for lane driving violation and six for underage driving in Kurukshetra district, Vij said.

In Gurugram district, 160 challans were issued for lane driving violations and 15 for underage driving, while neighbouring Faridabad district witnessed 646 commuters being fined for lane driving violation and 38 for underage driving.

Vij said that by violating the traffic rules, not only does the person put his life in danger, but also endangers the lives of other commuters.

He said that violation of traffic rules increases the chances of road accidents too.

So, all the commuters must follow the traffic rules and parents should never allow their children to drive if they are underage and not eligible to drive, he said.

