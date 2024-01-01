Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 31 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman who was a doctor by profession allegedly fell from the 11th floor of her apartment in Haryana's Panchkula area, police said on Sunday.

As per the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 20 in Panchkula, Varinder Sharma, "It's unclear whether the incident was a suicide or not. A woman named Poonam Agarwal, who is the wife of Ansal Agarwal, was living in a rented apartment in Sun City."

The police arrived at the scene and took the injured woman to a private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. The exact circumstances of the incident will be revealed upon further investigation, Sharma said.

The deceased was a professional anesthesiologist. "It's not known whether she was employed or not, but her husband has mentioned that she had joined a job," Sharma said.

Her husband works in the customs department in Mumbai. He stated that he had been living with his wife for the past four months because she was suffering from depression. They have a young child, Sharma added.

Whether she was on medication or not will be determined in the subsequent investigation, he added.

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaired. (ANI)

