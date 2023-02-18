Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found the involvement of a former senior official of state excise and taxation department in a racket in which transporters were not charged tax in lieu of monetary consideration, officials said on Saturday.

Dheeraj Garg, the then additional excise and taxation commissioner, has been found involved in the racket of obtaining bribes for a consideration, said an ACB spokesperson.

“Investigation revealed that he has hidden his ill-gotten wealth in a number of shell companies formed on fictitious addresses and has purchased 'benami' properties in and around Delhi and Haryana,” said the spokesperson.

Investigation in a criminal case revealed that there was a "well-organized nexus of public servants of the department including some senior officials" who were paid hefty amounts on a monthly basis to keep the racket going, the ACB said.

“As part of this scam, a preferred list of transporters was circulated among the officials on duty for roadside checking to allow them to escape the required tax payment in return for a consideration. Middlemen acted as touts in the collection of bribes from the transporters and passed it on to the public servants,” said the spokesperson.

A case was registered against public servants of the state excise and taxation department of Palwal and Faridabad on charges of collecting bribes from certain transporters for letting them off from checking thereby letting them evade payment of tax, said the spokesperson.

Searches conducted by the ACB teams at 22 locations revealed properties and companies purportedly owned by Garg with an investment of about Rs 46 crore obtained as a result of illegal gratification, the ACB said.

