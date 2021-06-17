Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday recorded 232 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,66,838 while 38 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,147, according to a health department bulletin.

Palwal reported 20 fresh cases, Yamunanagar 19 and Gurugram, Karnal and Sirsa 18 each, the bulletin said.

The latest fatalities include six from Panipat and five from Hisar, it said.

There are 3,227 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,54,464 people have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate stands at 98.39 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The state has a cumulative positivity rate of 7.96 per cent, it said.

