Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) As many as 36 fresh COVID-19 cases took Haryana's tally to 7,69,343 on Tuesday while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 9,563.

According to a health department bulletin, five cases each were reported from Karnal and Gurugram and four each from Hisar and Yamunanagar.

The latest deaths include one each from Hisar, Karnal, Panipat and Kurukshetra districts, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 872. So far, 7,58,908 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 98.64 per cent, it said.

