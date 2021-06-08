Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 635 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,63,566 while 38 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,789.

Palwal reported 75 fresh cases, Bhiwani 56 and Hisar 50, according the state health department's daily bulletin.

The latest deaths include five from Hisar and four each from Rewari and Gurgaon, it said.

There are 7,531 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,47,246 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection and the recovery rate stands at 97.86 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The state has a cumulative positivity rate of 8.18 per cent, it said.

