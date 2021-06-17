Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday announced a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 each to small shopkeepers, construction workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and unorganised labourers who have faced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

BPL families who have lost a family member in the 18-50 age group to COVID-19 will be given an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced at a media briefing here on the occasion of his government completing 600 days in office.

The chief minister also announced a host of other benefits, including waiver of property tax and reduction in electricity bill in the first quarter of 2021-22.

Altogether, these announcements entail a financial package of over Rs 1,100 crore.

Giving details, Khattar said a financial aid of Rs 5,000 each will be given to 12 lakh families who are engaged in the unorganised sector such as construction workers and auto-rickshaw drivers. This package is worth Rs 600 crore.

The chief minister said to ensure that the labourers of the unorganised sector have easy access to the scheme a portal has been designed and the registrations on the portal will start from June 18.

The CM also announced Rs 5,000 each for ASHA workers and those engaged in the National Health Mission. It would entail an expenditure of Rs 11 crore, he said.

Similarly, a package of Rs 150 crore was announced for small shopkeepers, he stated.

Khattar further said that the government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the BPL families whose members in the age group of 18 years and 50 years died due to COVID-19.

The CM said that the state government is steadfast to provide relief to consumers of electricity during the COVID-19 crisis and the electricity department has decided that surcharge will not be levied on electricity bills till June 30.

Apart from this, the state government announced relief to the traders as their business activities are affected due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the consumers whose average electricity bill for the months of April, May and June is 50 per cent less than the average electricity bill for the months of January, February and March, their fixed charge of Rs 10,000 will be completely waived.

Those consumers whose fixed charge ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, they will get a rebate of up to Rs 10,000 and a rebate of 25 per cent will be given on electricity bills having fixed charges of more than Rs 40,000.

Khattar also said that it has been decided to waive the entire property tax for the first quarter of the year 2021-22.

With this, a financial burden of about Rs 150 crore will be borne by the Urban Local Bodies Department.

In another decision, he said that the government has also given permission for registration of the fourth floor of buildings in big cities.

The CM said that motor vehicle tax for the first quarter of the year 2021-22 will not be levied on non-goods transport vehicles.

Due to this, the financial burden of about Rs 72 crore will be borne by the government.

Apart from this, the fitness date of vehicles has also been extended till June 30.

He also announced a discount of 25 per cent on purchase of e-tractors.

He said that the special offer on the e-tractors will benefit 600 farmers. The farmers who book e-tractor by September 30, 2021 will be eligible to get the benefit of this offer.

If the number of applicants seeking this offer is less than 600 then every applicant will get the benefit of this offer and if the number of applicants is more than 600, then the decision will be taken through a draw of lots, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Power Minister Ranjit Singh, Agriculture Minister J P Dalal and others were present at the briefing.

