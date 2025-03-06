Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Haryana Assembly has finalized the schedule for the upcoming budget session.

The state's annual budget will be presented on March 17, while the session will run from March 7 to March 28.

During the BAC meeting, changes to the proposed budget session schedule were approved.

In a press conference after the meeting, Saini said, "The session of the Assembly will begin tomorrow with the Governor's address. Right now, it will run till March 28, and if there is a need to extend it, it can be extended further in the BAC (Business Advisory Council) meeting; it has been discussed now... This is the first budget session of the government... This was also discussed in the BAC meeting today... The budget will be presented on March 17."

The Haryana CM also informed that the government will introduce some important bills during the budget session.

CM Saini also targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the farmers' agitation in Punjab and said, "Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used to provoke the farmers. We used to ask him not to do so because we understand the pain of the farmers. I am also a farmer's son, I know the hardship of farmer lives"

"We had earlier bought 14 crops on MSP and today we are buying 100% of crops on MSP... I had suggested to the Punjab government that you should go among the farmers and assure them... Why are they not buying the crops on MSP?... I would like to tell the Chief Minister of Punjab that you should work to strengthen the farmers, do not use lathi on them," he added.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Anil Vij, said that all parties agreed on the necessity of a new Assembly building, citing the expected increase in the number of MLAs to 120 in the near future.

Speaking to the media, Anil Vij said, "It (Haryana Assembly Budget Session) will begin tomorrow and go on till March 28... There was also a discussion regarding the new Vidhan Sabha. We have identified a place, and now the CM will speak to the Chandigarh administration regarding the cost... Everyone has agreed that a new Vidhan Sabha is needed because the no. of MLAs will increase to 120 in the coming time and that many MLAs cannot be accommodated in the current Vidhan Sabha..."

Another Haryana Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, said, "The budget session will go on till March 28. The budget will be tabled on March 17... The Leader of Opposition has not yet been chosen because they either don't trust their MLAs or they don't have anyone eligible..."

Earlier, CM Nayab Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, attended a two-day 'pre-budget consultation' meeting in Panchkula, which concluded on Tuesday.

The event brought together all Ministers, MLAs, and Administrative Secretaries to provide valuable insights and suggestions for the upcoming state budget for the financial year 2025-26. Everyone provided valuable suggestions to help realize the vision of an inclusive budget, a statement said. (ANI)

