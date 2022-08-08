Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The three-day session of the Haryana Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to noted personalities and martyrs from the state who died between the end of the budget session and the beginning of the monsoon session.

The House also placed on record its deep sense of sorrow over the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a dumper truck in Nuh last month.

The members of the House also observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta paid tributes to the departed souls while Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the Leader of the House, read out the obituary resolutions.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read out the obituary resolutions on behalf of his Congress party and paid tributes to the departed souls.

The House paid tributes to Dr Krishna Pandit, former Parliamentary Secretary of Haryana, Chaudhary Hari Chand Hooda and Dr Ram Kuwar Saini, former members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, among others.

Tributes were also paid to 22 martyrs of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland.

