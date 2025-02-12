Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Haryana Assembly's budget session will begin here on March 7, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

The session will commence with the address of Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, said the notification issued by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

Also Read | 'IT Employees Unwilling To Work From Office, Engineering Graduates Show Reluctance To Relocate': L&T Chief SN Subrahmanyan Expresses Worry Over New 'Work Culture'.

The governor has summoned the state assembly to convene its budget session from March 7, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)