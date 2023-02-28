Gurugram, Feb 28 (PTI) Haryana BJP state secretary Manish Yadav has been booked by the Grurgram police in an abetment to suicide case, officials said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at Sector 9A police station here on Monday after a 48-year-old milk booth owner allegedly ended his own life by hanging in his rented house and left a suicide note in which he wrote that he took the step after being harassed by Yadav and one Bachchu Singh, they said.

Police said they have recovered the six-page suicide note from deceased Raj Kumar's house in Firoz Gandhi Colony where he was living with his wife Ninju Devi and three children.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Ninju.

"My husband Raj Kumar, who ran a Mother Dairy booth in Madhya Marg, DLF Phase-2, was at home on Monday as he was not feeling well. I went to the booth after sending my children to school. When my elder daughter returned home, she found her father's body hanging from a hook and she informed me,” Ninju said in her complaint.

"Police recovered a suicide note from the spot in which he had written that he committed suicide due to harassment by Manish Yadav and Bachchu Singh, who is former worker of my husband," Ninju said.

When contacted, Yadav said all the allegations are baseless. “I have nothing to do with the deceased. I didn't even recognize him by face or by name. The allegations are baseless,” the BJP leader said.

According to the suicide note (a copy of which is with PTI), the deceased accused Manish Yadav and his accomplice Bachchu Singh of threatening him and making casteist remarks against him after calling him in the officer of the BJP leader.

“I, Raj Kumar, a native of Asiyaki Gorawas village in Rewari district, belongs to scheduled caste and presently live as a tenant with wife and three children in a rented accommodation in Firoz Gandhi Colony. I started a business of fruit-vegetables at JCM, taking the land on rent from Manish Yadav, resident of Sikanderpur. After three years, I had to vacate the land as it was not for commercial use," the suicide note read.

"Later, in 2018 after a change in land use (CLU), I took the same plot on rent from Manish Yadav and started work along with my two workers Mahesh Raj and Bachchu Singh. I had made a shop there with a tin shed also. During the Covid pandemic, I gave my shop to others on a monthly contract and when Manish Yadav came to know about this, he called me in his office where he abused me and used casteist words against me and kicked me out of his office.

"He (Yadav) also snatched Rs 1,75,000 cash from me and rented out my shop to Bachchu Singh for Rs 40,000 per month. Then I got a loan of Rs 38 lakh from a bank against my house in Sarhaul village and started a Mother Dairy booth but I suffered losses and even lost my house. Finally, I decided to end my life. For my this step, only Manish Yadav, who is a BJP leader, and Bachchu Singh are responsible and I want strict action against them,” the deceased wrote in his suicide note.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Manish Yadav and Bachchu Singh under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and under relevant sections of SC/ST Act, police said.

“We have seized the six-page suicide note in which he mentioned names of two people and an FIR has been registered against them. We handed over the body to the family after a postmortem today and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Manoj Kumar, ACP, Udyog Vihar.

