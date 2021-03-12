Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Selja Kumari on Friday criticised the state budget 2021-22 saying that it will push the state into debt.

"This budget is only a budget juggling data. After the Corona epidemic, the economic condition of the people of Haryana is extremely poor. People had high expectations from this budget, but it has nothing for the people of Haryana apart from disappointment. The government is only working to push the state into debt," Selja remarked.

Further hitting out at the government regarding old age pension money, she said, "The increase in old-age pension by the Haryana government is an insult to the elderly. These people had promised in their manifesto that the pension to the old age persons would be given Rs 5,100 per month, but after the formation of the government, it was said that the pension would be increased by Rs 250 per year."

HPCC president further added that the promises made in the last 6 years have not been fulfilled till date. The per capita income in the state has also decreased. Besides, the budget for education sector has also been reduced.

"While presenting the budget, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that the government had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 crore. The Chief Minister should tell where all this money has been spent. Due to the failure of this government, the state's debt is continuously increasing today," she added. (ANI)

