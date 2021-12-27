Chandigarh [India], December 27 (ANI): The Haryana government's Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow, the state Chief Minister's office (CMO) informed on Monday.

The new ministers of the state cabinet are expected to take oath tomorrow at 4 pm.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed in Hoshangabad, Body Found on Roof of Her House.

"The Haryana cabinet will be expanded on December 28, 2021. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4 pm," CMO Haryana tweeted in Hindi.

This is the second expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana. The first cabinet expansion took place on November 14.

Also Read | Dharma Sansad Row: 76 Lawyers Including Salman Khurshid Urge CJI to Take Cognisance of ‘Hate Speeches’ at Events in Delhi, Haridwar.

In the Haryana Assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. Congress finished second with 31 seats. Later, the BJP formed the government with the support of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which bagged 10 seats, and some independent MLAs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)