Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday addressed the inauguration of the Early Screening and Detection Breast Cancer Program at Medanta Medicity.

Haryana CM while appreciating called the initiative "unique", adding to which he said, "It is going to start from three centres in Gurugram."

Earlier in the day, Manohar Lal Khattar and India batter Shikhar Dhawan flagged off the Gurugram Marathon 2024.

During the event, motivated runners of all ages and skill levels took to the streets, igniting a surge of enthusiasm and resolve throughout the city. Around 40,000 people participated in the Gurugram Marathon 2024 to conquer distances varying from 5km to a full 42.2km.

On Friday, the Chief Minister said that Haryana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is higher than the national level as the state recorded an 8 per cent growth rate in comparison to the national level of 7.3 per cent.

He further said that under the scheme to prevent stubble burning and reduce pollution, 1 lakh 56 thousand farmers registered for the management of 14 lakh acres and an incentive amount of Rs 139 crore was provided to the farmers during the year 2023-24.

Haryana CM said that the GSDP growth rate is 5.6 per cent at the national scale while Haryana's is 6.1 per cent.

Notably, while India has set a target to achieve the status of a 'developed' nation by 2047, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a seven-star system of governance has been conceptualised to create a 'developed Haryana' which will help in realising the country's dream of achieving the status of Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister said that people are happy with this technology-driven governance and it has also helped in reducing corruption. (ANI)

