Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 30 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday expressed grief on the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben.

"Respected Mataji Heeraben Modi ji dedicated her 100 years of Karmayogi and ascetic life at the feet of God. The demise of the respected mother of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is very sad. Mahadev give a place to the virtuous soul at his holy feet. Om Shanti!" ML Khattar said in a tweet.

PM Modi's mother, who was admitted to an Ahmedabad hospital, passed away at the age of 100 earlier on Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday.

Heeraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday after her health deteriorated. The news of her demise was announced by the hospital in a bulletin that said: "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital."

PM Modi paid floral tribute to his mother Modi at Gandhinagar residence and carried the mortal remains of his mother for the last rites at a crematorium in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. PM Modi's brother Somabhai Modi and other family members also arrived at the residence of Heeraben Modi.

PM Modi had recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several of his cabinet and party colleagues expressed their grief over the demise of Heeraben Modi and several leaders and ministers expressed their condolences.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also expressed grief and said, "The demise of PM Narendra Modi ji's mother Heera Ba is very painful news. Mother has a special place in a person's life. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the Prime Minister and his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

"The news of the demise of respected Mataji Heera Ba of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sad. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," the Home Minister said in a tweet and added that Heeraben Modi's sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief and highlighted the value of a mother in one's life and said that its void is "impossible to fill".

Expressing grief over the demise of PM Modi's mother, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son.

"For a son, a mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the respected mother of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!" Yogi tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Heeraben Modi was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction.

"For 100 glorious years, Heeraben Maa blessed us all with her affection. She was a symbol of simplicity, humility and conviction. As she leaves for the heavenly abode, with teary eyes, I join millions in prayers. May her blessings always be with us," Sarma said in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the demise of the Prime Minister's mother.

"Regards at the feet of the mother who created a great personality like Narendra Modi, the Triveni of devotion, penance and action. Respected mother will always remain an inspiration," Chouhan said.

Expressing condolence on the demise of PM Modi's mother, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed for strength to the Prime Minister and all his family members to bear the immense loss.

"Expressing condolence on the demise of Heera Ba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has prayed to Baba Kedar to give strength to the Prime Minister and all his family members to bear this immense suffering and to grant the divine soul a place at his feet," Uttarakhand CMO said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother who passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi's mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati. (ANI)

