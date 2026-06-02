India News | Haryana CM Launches AI Sandbox in Gurugram to Accelerate Antyodaya-centric Governance

New Delhi [India] June 1 (ANI): In a significant step towards leveraging emerging technologies for public welfare and citizen-centric governance, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday launched the Haryana AI Sandbox in Gurugram, describing it as a transformative platform that will strengthen the state's journey of innovation, good governance and inclusive development. Addressing young innovators, technology professionals and stakeholders after inaugurating the AI-focused initiative, the Chief Minister said the Haryana AI Sandbox would play a crucial role in advancing the state's commitment to Antyodaya, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach the last person in society.

"AI Haryana, AI Governance and AI for Antyodaya will together shape a new era of citizen-centric administration and contribute significantly towards the vision of a Developed India," he said, according to a release. The Chief Minister said the AI Sandbox has been designed with a clear objective ie. to create a collaborative platform where government departments can present their real-world challenges while innovators, researchers, technology experts, start-ups and technology companies develop practical solutions. These solutions will then be tested in a secure and controlled environment to evaluate their effectiveness and scalability before wider implementation, he said. The Chief Minister said Haryana remains fully committed to playing the role of a strong and tireless growth engine in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said that for the government, every application submitted by a citizen represents much more than a file or administrative process. The Chief Minister said behind every application lies the aspiration of a family, the hope for a better future and the expectation of timely support.

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"Therefore, our constant endeavour is to build a governance system that is more sensitive, citizen-focused, transparent and accountable," he said. The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working towards creating a governance ecosystem that listens to people, understands their concerns and ensures timely solutions.

"The true value of technology is realised only when it is used for public welfare," he added. The Chief Minister said that while Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a major global topic of discussion, Haryana views AI not merely as a technological trend or modern concept.

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"For Haryana, Artificial Intelligence means Artificial Intelligence for Antyodaya," he said. Nayab Singh Saini emphasised that the state government seeks to harness AI to ensure that government schemes and services effectively reach those standing at the last mile of development. He said that AI will support better and more informed decision-making, help identify public grievances and developmental challenges more accurately, and enable their timely resolution.

"Artificial Intelligence will make governance more effective, transparent and citizen-centric," he added. Highlighting practical applications of AI, the Chief Minister said the technology has the potential to significantly improve the everyday lives of citizens. He cited the example of the Mhari Sadak App, explaining that AI-enabled identification of damaged roads through photographs and location-based information could help accelerate maintenance and repair works.

"In the education sector, AI can assist in assessing teacher requirements, identifying shortages and improving deployment planning, thereby directly benefiting students," said Nayab Singh Saini. The Chief Minister said AI can also support healthcare systems by helping doctors identify serious medical cases at an early stage, enabling timely intervention and improved outcomes, according to a release.

"Similarly, AI-driven analysis of complaints relating to water supply, leakages and recurring issues can facilitate quicker and more effective resolution," he said. The Chief Minister said that whether it is roads, water supply, schools, hospitals or public grievances, technology-driven solutions have the potential to bring meaningful improvements to citizens' daily lives. He informed that the initiative is being launched initially with five identified challenges.

"However, in the future, departments such as agriculture, revenue, urban development, transport, social welfare, environment and industry will also leverage the platform to address real-world governance challenges through technological innovation," said Nayab Singh Saini. Speaking on the occasion, World Bank India Acting Country Director, Paul Procee, said the World Bank would extend full support in strengthening AI skills and capabilities within the Haryana government. He praised Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for his proactive leadership and for appreciating Haryana's forward-looking approach in launching the AI Sandbox initiative. Paul Procee said Haryana's efforts demonstrate a strong commitment towards embracing emerging technologies and innovation-driven governance. During the event, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honoured leading technology professionals for their contributions to Artificial Intelligence and digital innovation. Those felicitated included Sanjay Dhiman of Google, Mayank Arora of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Sapna Naharia of Microsoft Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Arun Kumar Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary and Managing Director, HARTRON, J Ganesan, OSD to Chief Minister, Raj Nehru, Additional Director (Admn.), Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Vivek Kalia and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

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