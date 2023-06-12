Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave directions on Monday to suspend a station house officer (SHO) in Karnal and initiate action against some other police personnel on complaints of alleged misbehaviour by the men in uniform.

According to an official statement, Khattar, who was in Karnal, said directions have been given to suspend Manoj, the SHO of the Karnal Police Station (Sadar).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Hijab Row: Three Including Principal of Ganga Jamna School Arrested After Hindu Girls Allegedly Forced To Wear Headscarf.

Apart from this, Karnal City SHO Kamaldeep Rana and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahavir of the Sadar police station have been transferred to Narnaul.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)