Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the national flag in Rewari on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country, at the National War Memorial, marking the beginning of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he reached the National War Memorial to pay heartfelt tribute to our heroes.

Following the wreath-laying, Commander Amit Rathi leading the Inter-Services guard comprising 21 inner guards along with 06 buglers, gave command for Salami Shastra, following which, the command for the Shok Shashtra was given.

The mesmerising sound of 'Last Post' filled the air as officers in uniform saluted in reverence and everyone observed a two-minute silence to honour the departed soldiers. The silence ended by the buglers sounding the 'Rouse', which traditionally signals the end of a two-minute remembrance.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are witnessing the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

For the first time ever, a tri-services tableau will show the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The tableau will depict a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services. (ANI)

