Amritsar (Punjab) [India] June 28 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday visited Amritsar's Golden Temple and Ram Tirth Mandir and sought blessings for the people of the state.

Taking to the official X handle, the Public Relations Department posted about Saini's visit to the Golden Temple and said, "Nayab Singh Saini reached the Golden Temple at Amritsar and bowed his head at Darbar Sahib and took blessings. He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the country and the state. The Chief Minister also served at the Gurudwara and also took prasad at Darbar Sahib."

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Six Districts for Heavy Rain on June 29-30.

In another post, it said, "Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offered a garland to Maharishi Valmiki ji at Ram Tirth Mandir in Amritsar and took his blessings."

Quoting Saini, the post added further, " He (Nayab Singh Saini) said that it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to bow my head on the land of Gurus."

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Calls Budget 'Empty Promises', Seeks White Paper on MahaYuti's Two Years.

The Haryana Chief Minister also took to his official X handle and posted pictures of his visit to Ram Tirth Mandir. He said, "Visited Shri Ram Tirth Mandir near Amritsar Attari-Wagah Border and had darshan of Lord Valmiki ji. Lord Valmiki ji's contribution to Indian culture and society is incomparable."

He added, "We pray that all our family members in Haryana may receive your blessings. This tourist spot is the centre of our eternal faith. The first poet Lord Valmiki composed 24 thousand verses of Ramayana here."

In another post, Saini wrote about his visit to Golden Temple. "I bowed down at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar and sought the blessings of Waheguru Ji and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all my family members in Haryana," Saini said.

He added further, "The sacrifice of our Sikh Gurus for the protection of the nation and religion is embedded in every particle of this holy land, which inspires the entire country to serve the nation."

"I am fortunate that Wahe Guru Ji has given me the opportunity to come here and serve and taste the langar today. There is a wonderful peace in coming to the Guru's house. I am feeling blessed," Saini said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)