India News | Haryana CM Participates in Yoga Protocol Training Ahead of International Yoga Day

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan participated in a Yoga Protocol Training Programme organised at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha premises ahead of the 12th International Yoga Day on June 21.

The programme was held as part of preparations for the annual global observance of International Yoga Day. The event began with a candle-lighting ceremony, followed by the national anthem and the official state song of Haryana.

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Addressing the gathering, Saini said the world had welcomed India's proposal for International Yoga Day with open arms when Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue at the United Nations in 2014. 170 countries had supported the proposal. The Chief Minister said the global acceptance of Yoga was not merely support for a proposal but also a tribute to India's cultural strength and heritage.

The event comes as preparations for International Yoga Day gather momentum across the country and abroad.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini, on Monday attended and watched a special Yoga session at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava ahead of International Yoga Day. The event was held during the Prime Minister's visit to Slovakia and highlighted the growing global recognition of Yoga.

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014.

The proposal was first put forward by Prime Minister Modi during his address to the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2014.

Since the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015, India has led the global observance through the Ministry of AYUSH with support from state governments, Indian missions abroad and various international organisations.

As countries prepare for this year's celebrations, Indian missions across the world have been organising outreach programmes involving the Indian diaspora and local communities to promote awareness about Yoga and its benefits.

The 12th edition of International Yoga Day will be observed on June 21 with programmes planned across India and several countries worldwide. (ANI)

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