India News | Haryana CM Practices Common Yoga Protocol with Assembly Speaker at Haryana Vidhan Sabha Complex

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday participated in a Common Yoga Protocol practice session at the Haryana Assembly complex.

Haryana Assembly Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, and several other dignitaries also joined the Chief Minister in the yoga practice session.

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Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan inaugurated the session by lighting the ceremonial lamp and performed all the yoga practices prescribed under the Common Yoga Protocol for the International Day of Yoga.

Chairman of the Haryana Yog Aayog, Dr Jaideep Arya, along with yoga instructors, guided the participants through the protocol, including prayer, loosening exercises, standing, sitting, prone and supine yoga postures, pranayama, meditation, and concluding peace prayers.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that yoga takes us on a journey from "I" to "We" and helps connect us with ourselves as well as society.

He emphasized that yoga should not be observed only for one day but adopted as a lifelong commitment. He informed that the state-level International Day of Yoga celebration in Haryana will be held in Panchkula.

He urged the people of the state to regularly participate in yoga programmes in their vicinity and contribute to the nation's progress by maintaining good physical and mental health through yoga, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced yoga to the world through the United Nations in 2014, countries across the globe recognized its significance and warmly embraced India's initiative.

He noted that this ancient practice was also mentioned by Lord Krishna in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Owing to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has become a global movement. He described it as a historic achievement for India and a testament to the country's cultural strength, reflecting worldwide recognition and respect for India's eternal traditions. Today, the entire world celebrates the International Day of Yoga.

He further informed that the theme of the 12th International Day of Yoga this year is "Yoga for Healthy Aging." The Haryana Government is also moving forward with its resolve to build a drug-free Haryana through yoga. In line with its commitment, yoga has been included in the curriculum, and yoga clubs have been established in schools, colleges, and universities. The government has set a target of establishing gymnasiums in every village of Haryana. So far, 883 gymnasiums have been opened, and 859 Yoga Assistants have been appointed. AYUSH dispensaries and sub-health centres have been upgraded as Ayushman Arogya Kendras, where yoga instructors have also been deployed.

He said that conducting yoga training sessions within the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex itself sends a strong message that Haryana's leadership and public representatives follow a yogic lifestyle. Such a lifestyle, he added, forms the foundation of good governance and public service. The government has also made provisions for a daily yoga break in industrial units. Sharing his personal experience, the Chief Minister said that amid his busy schedule, he takes a five-minute break for yoga exercises, which helps him regain energy and remain productive.

The Speaker said that yoga is India's ancient and glorious cultural heritage that has shown the world the path to healthy living. He emphasized that yoga is not merely physical exercise but a holistic way of life that establishes harmony between the body, mind, and soul. In today's stressful lifestyle, irregular routines, and growing health challenges, the importance of yoga has become even greater. (ANI)

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