India News | Haryana CM Releases over Rs 2,697 Crore Under Various Schemes

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a major relief measure for rural residents, stating that families who have been residing in houses built on village shamlat land for the past 20 years will now be eligible to apply for ownership rights under the prescribed rules until January 16, 2027.

He said that such families would be required to deposit the amount equivalent to one-and-a-half times the land value calculated on the basis of the Collector Rate prevailing in 2004.

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He said that many eligible beneficiaries were unable to submit their applications due to documentation-related difficulties, and therefore the government has provided them relief by extending this opportunity.

The Chief Minister also announced that to strengthen waste management systems in rural areas, the government would provide tractor-trolleys, drivers, and waste collection workers in every village. In addition, the government is working on Waste-to-Energy projects, he said, according to a release.

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Saini was addressing the State-Level Sashakt Panchayat Samaroh held at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on Tuesday.

During the event, he inaugurated LED street lighting installed along the phirnis (peripheral roads) of 179 villages across 17 districts at a cost of Rs. 23.21 crore. He also dedicated 350 e- Atal Libraries constructed in 17 districts at a cost of Rs. 44 crores.

The Chief Minister directly transferred Rs. 1,056.75 crore to the accounts of Panchayati Raj Institutions for developmental works. On the occasion, he also honoured six Gram Panchayats under the Jagrit Gram Awards for setting new benchmarks in development, sanitation, and good governance, and awarded them a total prize amount of Rs. 1.66 crore.

Among the awardees, Gram Panchayat Jandli Kalan in Fatehabad district received Rs. 51 lakh, Gram Panchayat Jhinjhar in Charkhi Dadri received Rs. 31 lakh, and Gram Panchayat Saha in Ambala received Rs. 21 lakhs. Under the second category, Gram Panchayat Jallopur in Fatehabad district received Rs. 31 lakh, Gram Panchayat Gadli received Rs.21 lakh, and Gram Panchayat Mardanheri in Karnal district received Rs. 11 lakhs.

The Chief Minister also released the book "Dharmakshetra Kurukshetra," highlighting the cultural and religious significance of Kurukshetra.

Saini said that India's real strength has always resided in its villages and Panchayats, and that the tradition of 'Panch Parmeshwar' has kept democratic values alive in the country for centuries. He said that Haryana is continuously taking historic steps to make villages active partners in development, and as part of this commitment, more than Rs. 2,697 crores has been released under various schemes.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the perception of villages from being the last point of policy implementation to becoming the first centre of development. Due to the policies of both the Central and State Governments, benefits are now reaching the person standing at the last mile, ushering in a new era of service, good governance and public welfare.

He said that during the past 12 years, India has achieved new milestones of development under Prime Minister's leadership and public trust in governance has grown significantly. (ANI)

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