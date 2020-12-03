Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reviewed arrangements being made for the procurement of crops in the state during the upcoming rabi season.

He directed the concerned departments and procurement agencies to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience while selling their produce in different mandis.

Khattar reviewed the arrangements for crop procurement at a meeting which was also attended by Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal and concerned officials, a statement said.

During the meeting, the officials informed that this time registration of farmers on the state government portal 'Meri Fasal, Mera Byora' will start early, it said.

The state government has set a target to procure 80 lakh metric tonnes of wheat on Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 1,975 per quintal, 8 lakh MT of mustard seed on MSP of Rs 4,650 per quintal, 11,000 MT of gram (chana dal) on MSP of Rs 5,100 per quintal and 17,000 MT of sunflower on MSP of Rs 5,885 per quintal, according to the statement.

While 389 mandis will be set up in the state for the procurement of wheat, 71 will be set up for mustard seeds, 11 for gram and eight for sunflower.

The farmers will be asked to mention at the time of registering on the government portal whether they want payment for their procured crops directly from the procurement agency or through the 'arhtiya' (Commission Agents).

A fully functional call centre will be run by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) to assist farmers in registration on the government portal and scheduling queries.

Notably, some farmers had claimed this year that they faced problems in registering on the portal.

