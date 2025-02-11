New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday visited BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital and congratulated him for the massive victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP registered a massive win notching up 48 out of the total 70 seats in the Assembly, marking a return a return of the party to power in the national capital after 27 years. The AAP managed to win only 22 seats from the 62 in the year 2020..

CM Saini said that it was a "courtesy visit."

In a post on social media post in Hindi, CM Saini said, "Today in Delhi, I made a courtesy visit to the National President of @BJP4India ,Union Health Minister Shri @JPNadda ji and congratulated and wished him for the massive victory of BJP in Delhi."

"On this occasion, his guidance was sought by having detailed discussions on various organisational issues including the civic body elections to be held in Haryana on March 2," Saini said.

The Haryana Chief Minister also said that the "families of Haryana have decided to form the BJP's triple engine government in the state with a huge majority."

The BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on February 8, winning a two-thirds majority. The ruling AAP suffered major losses, witnessing a significant reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly, while the Congress continued its downward trend.

Prior to this, BJP also registered strong victories in Haryana and Maharashtra upsetting the Opposition's chances of sustaining the momentum of Lok Sabha election results.

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in Delhi, once again failed to secure a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, recorded its third consecutive zero in the assembly elections.

The polling was held on February 5. (ANI).

