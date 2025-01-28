New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini threatened to file a defamation suit against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on the pollution in the Yamuna river.

Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP-ruled Haryana government had "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi, leading to potential harm to people and blame-shifting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking to ANI, CM Saini said, "For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for this statement, otherwise, we will file a defamation suit against him..."

The Haryana CM also said that Kejriwal has "become 'Aapda' for Delhi" and that in the state elections, with the "blessings of the people of Delhi, BJP will free Delhi from this 'Aapda'."

Kejriwal recently stirred a controversy by stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

The Haryana CM on Monday refuted the claims of water scarcity, saying that there was an issue in the distribution system since he failed to manage it for 10 years.

Meanwhile, Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shilpa Shinde on Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary, stating that the statements made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal were "factually incorrect."

Later, Delhi CM Atishi, alleged that the letter from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to the Chief Secretary was the result of pressure exerted by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

She told ANI, "When AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and I exposed the BJP's conspiracy regarding poisonous water, BJP through LG put pressure on the officials of Delhi government and made CEO Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to write a letter and release it."

She asserted that the letter from the Delhi Jal Board inadvertently revealed the truth, stating that water treatment plants can treat water with up to 1 ppm ammonia. Additionally, the water can be treated if the ammonia levels reach 2.5 ppm through the process of dilution. However, Atishi noted that the ammonia levels in the Yamuna River water had reached 6.5 ppm, which is six times higher than the acceptable limit. (ANI)

