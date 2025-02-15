New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited several cancer survivor children, along with their parents and doctors, at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi today, on the occasion of World Childhood Cancer Day.

Stating that cancer is a serious illness, CM Saini said that if its symptoms are detected early, treatment is possible, an official release stated.

The Chief Minister extended his blessings to the cancer survivor children, wishing them a bright future. The children presented him with artwork created from their handprints, which the Chief Minister signed, while also sharing a message encouraging greater awareness of childhood cancer.

He said that the incidence of cancer has been rising steadily in recent years, affecting people across all age groups. Raising awareness is crucial in preventing the disease, he said that with timely recognition of its symptoms, treatment is possible through proper examination.

The Chief Minister also took time to engage with the doctors from Fortis Hospital in Gurugram who accompanied the children, commending their efforts in helping the children recover from this serious illness. It is noteworthy that the Haryana government is taking extensive measures to raise awareness about cancer and provide support for those affected.

Cancer patients in the state are offered free bus travel on Haryana State Transport buses, as well as a monthly pension through social security programs. In addition, awareness rallies, seminars, and health camps are being organized across Haryana to further educate the public.

Health services for cancer patients are also available through institutions such as Atal Cancer Hospital in Ambala, PGIMS Rohtak, National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar, and various Day-Care Centers. (ANI)

