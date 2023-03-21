Chandigarh, Mar 21 (PTI) A Congress MLA in Haryana Assembly on Tuesday raised the issue of illegal posters coming up on government properties and was reminded by state Home Minister Anil Vij of the opposition party's conduct during its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Rohtak MLA B Batra sought to know "whether it is a fact that posters and flexes are being illegally put up at government buildings in the state and the action was taken by the government to remove these".

Also Read | Maharashtra State Board Exams 2023: Mubashshira Sayyed, Class 10 Student From Mumbai Takes Exam From Ambulance After Meeting With Car Accident Three Days Ago.

While asking a supplementary question, hhe alleged that posters have been put up even on elevated roads, pillars and bridges.

"You don't have the intent to keep cities clean and beautiful," Batra told the government.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in US Court After Being Accused of Injuring Man in Ski Accident in 2016.

On this, Home Minister Anil Vij told the Congress member, "When Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Haryana (earlier this year), tell me one road which you had left, you dirtied all buildings."

Batra told Vij, "I did not want to talk about politics, but the truth is the entire Haryana is facing this problem of unauthorised flexes and posters".

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said the government has already enacted the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989 under which authorities concerned can take action against illegal posters and flexes on government buildings.

He also informed the assembly about action taken by municipalities in the state in the last three years against illegal pasting of posters and flexes in last three years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)