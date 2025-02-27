Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Haryana unit of Congress has expelled five leaders including a former MLA for six years for indulging in "anti-party activities" with immediate effect.

The leaders were expelled after reports found party leaders indulging in anti-party activities recently.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Mission Will Pave Way to Understanding Water Sources To Establish Habitation on Moon: Ex-NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino.

Former MLA Rambir Singh is also among the expelled leaders.

The other four leaders are Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani and Rupesh Malik.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Was Like a Nation Breathing With a New Consciousness: PM Narendra Modi on Culmination of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

An order issued by the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee read, "Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of MC Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect".

Earlier on February 20, the Congress in Haryana had expelled seven party leaders from across the state for indulging in "anti-party activities" in the upcoming 2025 municipal corporation elections.

The seven leaders were suspended for six years in consultation with the state in-charge BK Hariprasad.

According to the order, the expelled leaders included former District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents Tarlochan Singh and Ashok Khurana (Karnal), Member Coordination Committee Pradeep Chaudhary (Karnal), and former District Youth Congress (DYC) president Madhu Chaudhary (Yamuna Nagar).Ram Niwas Rara, a Congress candidate from the Hisar assembly constituency, has also been expelled by the party. Additionally, Harvinder (Lovely) from Gurugram and Ram Kishan Sain (from Gurugram) were expelled for six years with immediate effect.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan also raised concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and demanded the use of ballot papers for the polls.

"We have demanded that elections be conducted using ballot papers instead of EVMs like in Uttarakhand... In every state election, EVMs are being questioned and cases have been registered due to doubts on its authenticity, so ballot papers should be used as permitted under the law," he said

Raising concerns over the delay in counting, he added, "Secondly, the counting of votes for all local body elections takes place on the day of the election itself, so why are the results of Haryana Municipal Corporation elections being kept after 10 days?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)