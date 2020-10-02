Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) The Congress staged protests in parts of Haryana on Thursday evening after party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while walking towards Hathras to meet the family of a Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped.

Congress workers took out protest marches at various places, including Ambala, Sirsa, Hisar and Karnal.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Arrested While on Way to Hathras to Meet Gangrape Victim’s Family.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said the protests were held against the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and the manner in which they were stopped from proceeding further.

Earlier in the day, the vehicles of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida when they were going towards Hathras. The leaders were detained for violation of prohibitory orders after they got out of the vehicles and started to walk. Around 150 Congress workers were detained as well.

Also Read | Lal Bahadur Shastri 116th Birth Anniversary: 11 Lesser Known Facts About India’s 2nd Prime Minister.

Rahul Gandhi fell down in a scuffle after police tried to stop him and his supporters from proceeding on the Yamuna Expressway near the Jewar toll plaza.

Commenting on the manner in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped from proceeding, Kumari Selja tweeted, "The family which made sacrifices for the nation's sake is being attacked by the BJP government."

"Until our last breath, we will fight for the sake of this nation," she added.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on September 28 with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died the next day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)