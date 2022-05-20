New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): To implement the resolution passed in Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Haryana Congress will organize a two-day Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh.

Congress will organize this Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh on May 31 and June 1.

Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal held a meeting with Congress State President Uday Bhan and the four working presidents at the Congress Headquarters today.

On May 17, Congress General Secretaries, and state in-charges also held a meeting at Congress Headquarters for the implementation of the resolution.

In that meeting, it was also decided that Congress' General Secretaries and in charge hold state workshops on June 1-2 for the implementation of the Chintan Shivir resolution.

Congress top leaders like Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, PL Punia and others were present.

On the same day, the entire Haryana Congress team met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress Incharge Vivek Bansal and others were also present. (ANI)

