Chandigarh [India], December 13 (ANI): Doctors from across Haryana under the banner of the Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association postponed Monday's strike.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that he has listened to the issues of doctors and will try to resolve all of them at the earliest.

"I have listened to the issues and will try to resolve all of them at the earliest. There is no need for a strike," Vij said.

HCMS president, Dr Jasbir Parmar said that if demands are met by December 31, there will be no need for the strike.

"We have postponed the strike and I believe there will be no need for it if the demands are met by December 31," Parmar said. (ANI)

